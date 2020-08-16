The News-Miner is checking in regularly with former West Valley High School and Oregon Ducks basketball standout Ruthy Hebard, who is spending her rookie year in the WNBA “wubble” in Florida with the Chicago Sky.
A typical day for Ruthy Hebard consists of basketball, basketball and more basketball, with breaks for food, recovery and a little relaxation.
With the WNBA sequestered at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the 12-team league is playing a condensed 22-game schedule, which began July 25. About a third of the way into the schedule, Hebard, who wears No. 24, has settled into a pattern of practice days and game days with her Chicago Sky teammates.
“On game days, we usually wake up and then go to film for about half an hour,” Hebard said. “After that, we all ride our bikes over to the practice gyms and do shoot-arounds.”
After that it’s lunch, mandatory COVID-19 testing, and maybe a nap before it’s time for the team to board a bus for the 35-minute ride to the game arena. Three games are scheduled nearly every day, with teams staggering start times every two hours in the same arena. A total of 132 WNBA games are scheduled for the season, which ends Sept. 12.
Games start as late as 10 p.m. Florida time, so when the game is done, Hebard said, “we just go home, eat and go to bed.”
Because of the condensed schedule, Hebard said mostly light practices are scheduled on non-game days.
“Some days we have required practice, but others it’s optional because we play back to back to back,” she said. To help with recovery, Hebard said ice baths are available, and sometimes pool recovery, “which is fun,” she said.
August in Florida is like one big sauna.
“It’s hot. It’s 90 today. It says it feels like 102, 63% humidity — it’s so humid,” Hebard said Saturday. “It’s so different. Crazy.”
On the positive side, the food is good, Hebard said. She can use DoorDash to order groceries and food, which is delivered to a table at the hotel. The hotel also has a buffet. Hebard said there’s a variety of food available, such as chicken, fish, vegan and vegetarian options and salads.
Her favorite meals are the crab legs she has found at two local restaurants, The Saucy Crawfish and Mr. and Mrs. Crab. It’s not Alaska crab, she said, but is still pretty good.
When she does get back to her room, Hebard said she reads, calls her friends, and sometimes she gets care packages with books or face masks or other little things, which are a highlight.
And there is always basketball.
“We always wake up, there’s practice, films, there’s recovery,” she said. “I try to always lift (weights) on the off days and get an individual workout with the coach on off days.”
“I think every day I’m getting more and more comfortable,” she said. “I have great teammates that keep giving me reassurance. The game has kind of slowed down for me now that I know the plays. I’m getting comfortable playing with this new team.
“It’s been super fun to go out and play harder and harder and kind of see the differences.”
Hebard said, as a rookie, having a consolidated season has been helpful.
“I think this season is kind of a blessing in disguise, especially for me because it’s just basketball all the time,” she said. “I watch the games and I play and then I see something and I can turn around and do it in another day in a game and see how that works out for me.
“If you mess up, then you can do something different the next game and see how that works,” she said.
The Chicago Sky plays the Atlanta Dream at noon today; the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday at 5 p.m.; and the New York Liberty on Thursday at 3 p.m. All times ADT.
Don Young commendation
On Friday, Alaska Rep. Don Young presented Hebard’s parents with a Congressional Record statement at his Fairbanks office.
Young stated, “Today, it was my great honor to present a Congressional Record statement to the parents of Ruthy Hebard at my office in Fairbanks. Ruthy’s career in the WNBA began in April, when the Chicago Sky drafted her as their eighth overall pick.
“She is an incredible athletic talent. From her days playing forward at West Valley High School in Fairbanks to being selected for the first team All-American at the University of Oregon, Ruthy has proven herself as an athlete with true Alaskan grit and determination.
“Please join me in congratulating Ruthy and her family on being drafted by the WNBA. Keep making Alaska proud, Ruthy!”
