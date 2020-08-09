Ruthy Hebard, the former West Valley High School and Oregon Ducks basketball standout, will be talking to the Daily News-Miner regularly as the WNBA season progresses. Read about her life in the league right here each Sunday.
Ruthy Hebard’s first season with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky looks different from her expectations a few months back when she was the No. 8 pick in the league’s draft, but she’s soaking up the experiences and enjoying the feeling of her team being first in the Eastern Conference.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WNBA opted to play an abbreviated 22-game schedule with all 12 teams quarantined at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Everyone has been tested multiple times for COVID-19, and although the virus is surging in Florida, the WNBA “wubble” has avoided it.
The News-Miner caught up with Hebard on Wednesday, a week after the Sky’s first game.
First off, she noted, it’s really hot in Florida.
The team is staying either in hotel rooms or villas at the academy, and the pandemic keeps activities low-key. After practice and games, “you kind of go home and do your own thing, where in Oregon as a team we’d always hang out, do a lot of stuff together.
“We had a taco night, and that was a fun night, but it’s definitely still different,” Hebard said. “They say it’s different from what the normal WNBA team is and it’s definitely different from college.”
The teams play in arenas that are empty except for the players, officials, medical personnel and sometimes players’ children or partners. “Basically our little bubble,” she said. The games are also late, with tipoffs anywhere from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT.
As of Friday night, the Sky was 4-3. The 22-year-old Hebard, who wears No. 24, described her role on the team as “being kind of like a little spark off the bench.”
She’s using her time on the bench to watch closely and learn as much as she can. At first, she said, she found the pace to be much faster than college basketball because she didn’t know the plays and the team’s dynamic well.
“I think now that every game that I’ve been playing and practicing, it’s been getting a little better,” she said. “I know what the team’s going to do. I know the plays; I’ve got them down and that helps to slow it down for me a little bit. Every day it’s coming into better pace for me and I’m excited to keep going.”
One bonus of the WNBA draft this season is that two of Hebard’s teammates at Oregon also were drafted: Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty) and Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) were drafted No. 1 and No. 2 and Hebard was happy to spend time with them in the wubble.
Unfortunately, Ionescu injured her ankle. “She was killing it, so she’s pretty bummed,” Hebard said. “They just released that she’s going back to New York to get it looked at. What’s going to be sad is not being able to see her and hang out with her, but I hope she gets what she needs and gets better for next season.
“I know her,” Hebard said. “She’s going to bounce back and kill it next year.”
Hebard has also played against Sabally’s Dallas Wings. “It was fun to see her and play against her for the first time,” Hebard said, noting that since the Sky won “that makes it even better.”
Earlier this summer, Hebard won the 2020 Pride of Alaska Award. She said that she was pleased with the award, but mostly because it’s from Alaska and it means a lot that people from Alaska still think of her.
“I hope they know that I’m there for them,” she said. “When all this COVID and stuff goes away, I want to come back to Alaska and run camps and help out in schools and just be a role model for them.”
She still keeps in touch with her Alaska coaches. “I talk to Jessie a lot, she’s great, as always,” she said. “I talk to my volleyball coach, Mr. Cox, we text often. He’s one of my favorite coaches, a great person. It’s nice to be able to stay connected to people in Alaska and have them keep me caught up.”
She was last in Alaska for the draft in April and managed to spend a few days in Chicago for training. She’s looking forward to playing and living in the city next year. “I didn’t get to explore as much as I wanted to, so I’m super excited to look forward to that for next year.”
