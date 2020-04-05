Running Club North has canceled its sponsored events through May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The club announced the cancellations in a news release Friday.
The release stated that the club is continuing to monitor the rapidly-changing COVID-19 pandemic in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control recommendation and state and local health mandates.
“The RCN Board of Directors voted unanimously that this decision (cancellation) is best for the health and safety of everyone in our community. We will reassess the situation — on Monday, April 27, 2020 — and update RCN members and other interested parties at that time,” the release stated.
Any of the canceled events will not be rescheduled.
The club also temporarily suspended publishing non-RCN events on its calendar.
“The RCN Board of Directors strongly recommends that all race directors consider rescheduling/canceling their events during this time,” the release stated.
People who want to inquire about the status of non-RCN sponsored events should contact the event’s race director.
Race-director information is available on the current RCN calendar at www.runningclubnorth.org.”
Running Club North values the health and well-being of runners in the Fairbanks community and we appreciate your understanding during this time of unknowns and uncertainties,” the release stated. “Until this brief moment in time passes, grab a buddy, hit the trails and/or road and enjoy these warmer temperatures, but please remember, keep 6 feet apart and wash your hands.
“Hang in there, everyone.”
