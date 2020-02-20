Three competitors who have connections to the Interior and are members of the Anchorage-based Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center posted top-five finishes Wednesday in the Slumberland American Birkibeiner classic-technique sprint of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Super Tour in Cable, Wisconsin.
Nicole Bathe, a former University of Alaska Fairbanks Nordic skier, and Fairbanks native and APUNSC racer Becca Rorabaugh placed first and third, respectively, in the final heat of the women’s 1.3-kilometer sprint.
Tyler Kornfield, a former UAF skier and 2018 Winter Olympian, was runner-up in the final of the men’s 1.6K sprint, just a little more than a second behind winner Gus Schumacher, of Anchorage.
Bathe, who races for the British National Team and lives in Norway, won the women’s final in 3 minutes, 36.65 seconds. She competed for UAF from 2013-17.
Rorabaugh crossed the finish line in 3:37.64. Kaitlyn Miller, of the Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club of Craftsbury Common, Vermont, was runner-up in 3:36.92.
Kornfield, who also competes for APUNSC, ended the men’s final in 3:46.20 after Schumacher won in 3:45.08. Schumacher competes for Anchorage’s Alaska Winter Stars.
Forrest Mahlen, another former UAF skier who competes for APUNSC, placed seventh overall in 3:50.20.
The Birkibeiner resumes Saturday with a 50-kilometer women’s and men’s free technique marathon from Cable to Hayward, Wisconsin.
Hanneman
in World Cup
sprint
Fairbanks’ Logan Hanneman placed 45th among 84 finishers in the men’s free technique sprint of a World Cup event Tuesday in Are, Sweden.
Hanneman, a former Lathrop High School and UAF racer and a 2018 Winter Olympian, completed the course at the National Ski Area in 2 minutes, 1.99 seconds.
He was the second-fastest American male behind Simeon Hamilton, who placed 14th overall in 1:56.76.
2018 Olympic gold medalist Jessica Diggins, of Afton, Wisconsin, and Sophie Caldwell, of Stratton, Vermont, led the U.S. with respectively 11th- and 12th-place finishes in the women’s sprint. Diggins finished in 2:24.10 and Caldwell in 2:25.00.
The World Cup competition resumes today with a 38-kilometer women’s and men’s free technique race from Storlien, Sweden to Meraker, Norway.
