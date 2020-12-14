Do want to learn how to cross-country ski? Do you already know the basics and want to up your game? Are you still looking for a great Christmas gift?
The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks has some classes for you!
Registration is open for the second session of NSCF Adult Lessons, which starts in January.
Classes are being offered in Beginning and Intermediate Classic-style skiing and in Intermediate Skate Skiing.
Due to COVID-19 and CDC recommendations, class sizes are limited to 10 participants. Registration is on a first-come, first served basis.
Participants must be members of the NSCF. Membership must be purchased separately.
For more information on the classes, including times and meeting places go to (bit.ly/3gLKTra).
Questions? Contact Susan Kramer, Adult Lessons Coordinator at adultlessons@nscfairbanks.org or (907) 590-5086.