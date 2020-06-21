The Greater Fairbanks Racing Association was optimistic about hosting day two of its annual Alaska State Shootout following a morning of clear skies on Saturday, but an early afternoon downpour quickly squashed all hope of any weekend racing activity, forcing the cancelation of the event.
The GFRA spent Saturday morning grooming the Mitchell Raceway following the previous day’s rainout and was on schedule to have the track ready for the 7 p.m. start.
“We had the track just about race-ready, and then that downpour just came,” GFRA president Monte Pearson said over the phone Saturday afternoon. “But that’s just racing in Fairbanks.”
The rainout also sent home a handful of Late Models from Southcentral Alaska, which come up to Fairbanks once a year for the annual Shootout and typically draw one of the biggest crowds of the summer to the Mitchell Raceway.
Pearson said he would be open to hosting the Late Models on another weekend, but no official plans had been made yet.
The GFRA’s next event is scheduled for Friday at the Mitchell Raceway. Gates open at 6 p.m. and racing starts at 7 p.m.