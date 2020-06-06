The Greater Fairbanks Racing Association is pushing forward with a full slate of races this summer at the Mitchell Raceway, and with the lack of summer activities this year, GFRA president Monte Pearson is hoping the track can draw a few more spectators this season.
“In a way it sort of is exciting because maybe it will bring a little more light to us,” Pearson said Friday over the phone, a week before the first race of the season is set to take place at the northernmost dirt track in the world.
“Racing in Fairbanks has a long history between North Pole and the Mitchell Raceway. Ritchie Petty raced at the North Pole Speedway many years ago back in the sixties. We’ve had some big-name racers roll through before they became big name racers.”
The GFRA holds events for six classes of cars — sprint, modified, sportsman, dollar stocks, mini stock and mini modified stock.
“It’s just some good old Friday night fun to come out and watch some guys that put a lot of money and time into their cars and put on a good show.”
Pearson says the grandstands, which can seat nearly 1,000 spectators and rarely come close to reaching capacity, are a great place for anyone still trying to social distance. Their typical summer audience ranges from 20 to 100 fans, but he’s hoping for bigger crowds this summer.
The first race is scheduled to start Friday at 7 p.m. Competitors will have the opportunity to run practice laps and make some final adjustments to their cars prior to the race during Sunday’s Test and Tune.
Racing is scheduled to take place every Friday between June 12 and Sept. 4 except for July 3, weather permitting.
General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for active military with ID and University of Alaska Fairbanks students with ID, $5 for kids ages 11-15 and free for kids 10 and under and seniors 65 and older.
Beer, wine and concessions are available for purchase.
“Come support the guys and gals that put a lot of work and time into their cars… It’s just a fun Friday night.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMsports.