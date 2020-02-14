At least one female curler from the Interior has a chance to play for the women’s title in the USA Curling National Championships in Cheney, Washington.
Round-robin play ended Thursday for the eight women’s teams and 10 men’s squads, and the playoffs begin today in the University Recreation Center Ice Arena at Eastern Washington University.
Team Jamie Sinclair, which includes Fairbanks’ Vicky Persinger, and Team Tabitha Peterson each tied for first in the women’s standings with 6-1 records in round-robin matches.
Sinclair, of Osgoode, Ontario, and her teammates take on Team Peterson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, in a tiebreaker match at 11 a.m. AKST today.
The winner advances to the championship match at 11 a.m. AKST Saturday and the loser goes into a semifinal at 6 p.m. today AKST against a squad skipped by Fairbanks’ Ariel Traxler
The semifinal winner advances to the championship match.
Team Traxler finished 4-3 for third place in the women’s standings after starting round robin at 0-3.
In Thursday’s round-robin finales, Team Sinclair rolled to an 8-0 win over Team Cassie Potter, of St. Paul, and Team Traxler won 9-7 in an extra end against Team Kim Rhyme, of Minneapolis.
In the men’s division, Team Rich Ruohonen, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, secured second place at 7-2. Team Ruohonen includes Fairbanks’ Greg Persinger, Vicky’s cousin, and Fairbanks native and current Minneapolis resident Colin Hufman.
Team Ruohonen ended round-robin play with an 11-10 victory in 10 ends against a squad skipped by Steve Birklid, a former Fairbanks resident who now lives in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Matt Birklid, Steve’s brother and a former Fairbanks resident now living in Shoreline, Washington, also competes for Team Birklid, which finished the nationals at 4-5 for a three-way tie for fifth place.
In the men’s playoffs, Team Ruohonen plays first-place and 9-0 Team John Shuster, of Superior, Wisconsin, at 11 a.m. AKST today.
Shutter was the skip for the United States’ gold-medal winning team at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The Ruohonen-Shuster winner heads to the men’s national championship match at 4 p.m. AKST Saturday. The loser of the match plays in a semifinal at 6 p.m. AKST today against the winner of a tiebreaker duel at 11 a.m. AKST today between Team Dominik Maerki, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Team Chase Sinnett, of Medfield, Massachusetts.
Maerki’s and Sinnett’s squads each ended 5-4 to tie for third place in the men’s round-robin action.