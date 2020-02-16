Fairbanks cousins Vicky and Greg Persinger and their respective teams suffered defeats Saturday in the title matches of the USA Curling National Championships in Cheney, Washington.
Vicky Persinger plays at the second position for Team Jamie Sinclair, which lost 7-5 in nine ends against Team Tabitha Peterson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, in the University Recreation Center Ice Arena at Eastern Washington University.
Greg Persinger competes at the third position for Team Rich Ruohonen, which came up short in the men’s final, falling 8-6 in 10 ends against Team John Shuster, of Superior, Wisconsin.
In the women’s final, Team Peterson tacked on singles in the first and second ends for a 2-0 lead. Team Sinclair answered with a three-goal burst in the third end.
An end later, Team Peterson rattled off three points for a 5-3 lead.
Team Sinclair registered a single in the fifth end to cut the lead 5-4.
Peterson’s squad pulled ahead 6-4 in the sixth end, while Sinclair and her teammates scored in the seventh end for their last point of the tournament.
Team Sinclair defeated Team Peterson 8-7 in extra ends in a round-robin match Tuesday at Eastern Washington.
The teams tied for first in the women’s round-robin standings with 6-1 records.
They met Friday in a playoff tiebreaker match, won 9-4 by Team Peterson.
Team Sinclair later won 11-5 over Fairbanks’ Team Ariel Traxler in a semifinal Friday to advance to the title match. Team Traxler placed third in the women’s national tournament.
Vicky Persinger was aiming Saturday for a third women’s national team title to go with the ones she gained in 2017 and 2018.
Sinclair, who was born in Anchorage and grew up in Osgoode, Ontario, was a teammate of Persinger on the 2017 and 2018 national champs, and she was part of the 2019 national titlists.
Saturday marked Peterson’s second women’s national team title. She celebrated the 2012 championship.
The other members of Team Sinclair are third Corey Christensen, of Duluth, Minnesota; and Minneapolis curlers Taylor Anderson (lead) and Sarah Anderson (alternate).
Team Ruohonen, which includes second Colin Hufman, who grew up in Fairbanks and now lives in Minneapolis, was tied four times with Team Shuster.
The see-saw action began with 1-1 tie after two ends, and It was 3-3 after the fourth end.
Singles by Shuster’s group in the fifth and Ruohonen’s squad in the sixth made it 4-4.
Shuster’s quartet packed on two points in the seventh and Ruohonen’s foursome did likewise in the eighth to knot the score at 6.
Shuster’s team snapped the final tie and celebrated the men’s national championship after scoring singles in the ninth and 10th ends.
Team Ruohonen placed second in the men’s round-robin standings with a 7-2 mark, which included a 7-4 loss Feb. 9 to Team Shuster, which finished 9-0 in round-robin matches.
Team Ruohonen also lost 8-2 to Team Shuster in a playoff match Friday.
Ruohonen and his teammates advanced to the final after winning in a semifinal Friday with 9-5 decision in 10 ends against Team Chase Sinnett, of Medfield, Massachusetts.
Rich Ruohonen is from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, and his team’s other members are lead Phil Tilker, of Seattle, and alternate Kroy Nernberger, of Madison, Wisconsin.
Greg Persinger, Hufman and Tilker were part of men’s national champion teams in 2016 and 2018. Ruohonen also played for the 2018 national champs.
Shutter added an eighth men’s national team title to the ones he achieved in 2003, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Shutter also was the skip for the U.S. men’s gold-medal team at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
