Fairbanks cousins Vicky and Greg Persinger are playing for titles today in the USA Curling National Championships at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington.
Vicky Persinger plays at the second position for Team Jamie Sinclair, which takes on Team Tabitha Peterson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, at 11 a.m. AKST today in University Recreation Center Ice Arena on the Eastern Washington campus.
Persinger and Sinclair, who was born in Anchorage and grew up in Osgoode, Ontario, were teammates on women’s national champion squads in 2017 and 2018.
The other members of Team Sinclair are third Corey Christensen, of Duluth, Minnesota; lead Taylor Anderson, of Minneapolis; and alternate Sarah Anderson, also of Minneapolis.
Greg Persinger is the third for Team Rich Ruohonen, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Team Ruohonen, which includes second Colin Hufman, a Fairbanks native who now lives in Minneapolis, plays for the men’s national title at 4 p.m. AKST today against Team John Shuster, which went 9-0 in round-robin matches this week and defeated Ruohonen’s squad earlier Friday.
Team Ruohonen was second in men’s round-robin play at 7-2.
Persinger, Hufman and Seattle’s Phil Tilker, the team’s lead, were teammates on the 2016 and 2018 men’s national championship squads. Ruohonen also played for the 2018 titlists.
Shutter also was the skip for the United States’ gold-medal men’s team at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The women’s national playoffs started Friday with Team Peterson beating Team Sinclair 9-4 in a tiebreaker match.
The teams had tied for first place at 6-1 each in the women’s round-robin standings.
The loss sent Team Sinclair to a semifinal Friday against Fairbanks’ Ariel Traxler and her teammates — fourth Elizabeth Cousins, of Medfield, Massachusetts; third Katherine Gourianova, of Potomac, Maryland; and second Elizabeth Janiak, of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Team Sinclair won 11-5 after Team Traxler led 3-1 after five ends.
Team Traxler reached the semifinal after placing third at 4-3 in round-robin matches. Trailer’s squad had started the tournament at 0-3.
In the men’s action Friday, Team Ruohonen lost 8-2 to Team Shuster in a playoff match.
The loss sent Team Ruohonen in a semifinal against Team Chase Sinnett, of Medfield, Massachusetts.
Team Ruohonen emerged with a 9-5 victory in 10 ends to reach the final.
Sinnett and his teammates won 6-2 earlier Friday in a tiebreaker playoff against Team Dominik Maerki, of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Sinnett and Medfield squads squared off because they each finished 5-4 to tie for third place in the men’s round-robin standings.
