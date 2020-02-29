Fairbanks’ Vicky Persinger and teammate Chris Plys suffered their first pool-play loss Friday but they advanced to the playoffs of the USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championships in Bemidji, Minnesota.
Persinger and Plys, of Duluth, Minnesota, started Friday at the Bemidji Curling Club with a 12-7 win over Madison Bear, of Pardeeville, Wisconsin, and Andrew Stopera, of Briarcliff Manor, New York.
In an evening match, Persinger and Plys came up short, 7-6, against Sarah Anderson, of Minneapolis, and Korey Dropkin, also of Duluth.
Persinger and Anderson were teammates on the women’s runner-up team at the USA Curling National Championships two weeks ago at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington.
Persinger and Plys are 3-1 and tied for second place in pool A with Monica Walker, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and Alex Leichter, of Boston.
Persinger and Plys finish pool play today against Cristin Clark, of Lynnwood, Washington, and Chris Bond, of Seattle.
Tiebreaker matches are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. AKST and quarterfinals take place at 4 p.m. AKST.
The semifinal match is set for 8 a.m. AKST Sunday, followed by the championship match at 12:30 p.m. AKST.
The mixed doubles national champions advance to the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships on April 15-22 in Kelowna, British Columbia.
