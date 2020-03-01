The USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship came to an end Saturday for Fairbanks’ Vicky Persinger and teammate Chris Plys, of Duluth, Minnesota.
Persinger and Plys were eliminated from the 12-team competition at the Bemidji Curling Club after losing 10-7 in a quarterfinal against Tabitha Peterson, of Minneapolis, and Joe Polo, of Duluth.
Peterson and Plys were ahead 7-4 after six ends. Peterson and Polo rallied with three points each in the seventh and eighth end.
Peterson and Polo had advanced to the quarterfinal after winning 10-5 earlier Saturday in a tiebreaker match against Katherine Gourianova, of Potomac, Maryland, and Eli Clawson, of Clarksville, Maryland.
Peterson and Polo had finished in a four-way tie for first place in pool B.
The setback in the quarterfinal marked the second time in February that Persinger lost to Peterson in a crucial match of a national tournament.
Peterson was the skip of the women’s champions in the USA Curling National Championships about three weeks ago at Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. Team Peterson won 7-5 in the nine-end women’s final against Team Jamie Sinclair, for which Persinger played at the second position.
On Saturday in Bemidji, Persinger and Plys advanced to the quarterfinal after winning 5-3 in a pool-play finale against Cristin Clark, of Lynnwood, Washington, and Chris Bond, of Seattle.
The win gave Persinger and Plys a second-place record of 4-1 in pool A. Sarah Anderson, of Minneapolis, and Korey Dropkin, of Duluth, won pool A with a 5-0 mark.
Anderson and Persinger also were teammates at the national tournament in Cheney.
