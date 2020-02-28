Vicky Persinger
Vicky Persinger watches as an opponent throws the rock Nov. 11 at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo by Michelle Bishop for the News-Miner file photo

Fairbanks’ Vicky Persinger and teammate Chris Plys moved into a first-place tie Thursday after the opening matches of the USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championships in Bemidji, Minnesota.

Persinger and Plys, of Duluth, Minnesota, are 2-0 among the six teams in pool A and share first place with Sarah Anderson, of Minneapolis, and Korey Dropkin, of Duluth.

Persinger and Anderson were teammates on the women’s runner-up squad two weeks ago at the USA Curling National Championships in Cheney, Washington.

On Thursday at the Bemidji Curling Club, Persinger and Plys started the mixed doubles nationals with an 8-5 win over Monica Walker, of Brighton, Massachusetts, and Alex Leichter, of Boston.

Persinger and Plys later rolled to a 7-3 win over Christine McMakin, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and Riley Fenson, of Bemidji.

Twelve teams are participating in the mixed doubles nationals, which resume today with pool-play matches.

Pool play ends Saturday morning and tiebreaker matches, if needed, and quarterfinals take place Saturday afternoon and night.

A semifinal and the championship match take place Sunday.

The winning team advances to the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships on April 18-25 in Kelowna, British Columbia.

