When Camron VanSickle went to a Fairbanks Ice Dogs game last year, the then-15-year-old hockey player had a startling realization — if he was out there on the ice with the players he had looked up to since he was an Ice Puppy, he thought he might be able to hold his own.
“It just kind of hit me when I came home this last winter,” VanSickle said over the phone on Friday, remembering the moment in the Big Dipper. “I was watching from the stands and I was like jeez maybe I could go out there and play.”
On Monday, VanSickle’s suspicions were confirmed when the Green Bay Gamblers selected him as the ninth overall pick in Phase I of the first round of the United States Hockey League Draft, securing his spot in the top junior hockey league in the country.
Although the Gamblers aren’t in the same league as the Ice Dogs, who compete in the Tier II North American Hockey League, the Tier I USHL is considered the cream of the crop. It brings together the top 16 to 20-year-olds from around the country to compete on one of its 16 teams.
VanSickle wasn’t surprised when chosen by Green Bay. After speaking with every team in the league, he was confident the Gamblers felt like a good fit.
“I play a more physical type of game, I’m a power forward, and that was one thing I knew they liked about me,” said the 16-year-old, who checks in at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. “So I kind of had an idea, but you don’t know until you know.”
Although Phase I of the draft is 10 rounds, the first round selection felt appropriate. VanSickle was already tabbed as a top prospect when he was offered a spot at this year’s USA Hockey National Team Development Program evaluation camp. The nation’s top 49 players born in the year 2004 received invites.
While 15 of the 16 USHL rosters carry players ages 16 to 20, one team, Team USA, is reserved for the country’s 23 best 16-year-olds. The evaluation camp is Team USA’s tryout.
Shortly after receiving the invite, the camp, scheduled for March 18-22, was canceled due to the coronavirus — selections were made based solely on prior scouting.
The committee passed over VanSickle, and he along with the other remaining prospects were entered into Phase I of the 15-team draft. Despite being overlooked over by Team USA, the invite to the camp helped his draft stock, making him a likely early pick.
Although frustration naturally comes with being snubbed from Team USA without a tryout, VanSickle is quick to recognize Green Bay might still be the best place for him because he’ll be exposed to older, and therefore larger talent.
“(Team USA) didn’t pick me but that’s all good,” he said. “I think fighting for your spot every day against a 20-year-old that might not be better than you, but he’s got a lot of heart and he wants to take your spot, I think that’s going to be really good for me.”
While VanSickle started his hockey career in Fairbanks as an Ice Puppy, he’s taken his talents to the Lower 48 the past three seasons.
“I left at 13-years-old. That’s me not living with my family and them being away and having to come to see me, so you know it’s hard,” he said. “But I’ve kind of decided that this is what I want to do with my life and my family’s not stopping me so I’m just really thankful for them.
“But it’s hard being 13 and living with a host family in the middle of Illinois. ... I wasn’t on my own, but I figured out how to do things by myself, so I kind of had to grow up faster than most.”
VanSickle already knows where he’s off to after his time in the USHL. A month after he turned 15, he made a verbal commitment to play NCAA Division I hockey for the University of Denver.
“I know the day by heart. It was March 13, 2019. That was the day I committed.
“A lot of people were like, ‘Why don’t you wait a little?’ But to me it’s like they committed to me at a young age so that obviously means they like me a lot. And they’re a great school and have a great hockey team. It’s just a no brainer in my mind.”
Although VanSickle has played outside Alaska the past three seasons, he still feels the support from the 49th state. Since being drafted, he’s received a handful of congratulatory texts and Instagram messages.
“It can be easy to take coming from a small town for granted, and I’ve always dreamed of living in a big city, but without having all this support around me I wouldn’t be who I am.
“If I do win the Stanley Cup one day, if that ever happens, you know I’m bringing it back here.”
