Camron VanSickle warms up for the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association Playoffs, which took place in March at the Taylor Sportsplex in Taylor, Michigan. VanSickle played for the HoneyBaked 15 in Detroit during the 2019-20 season. The team finished with a 53-3-2 record and VanSickle recorded 75 points in 53 games. Courtesy Camron VanSickle