The North Pole Championships of the Buzz Otis Memorial Championships wrapped up Sunday after racers completed the second day of the two-day competition at Morning Star Park.
Erick LaForce held onto his first place spot from Saturday, recording a day two time of 35 minutes and 16.9 seconds to win the 12-mile, 10-dog race with a combined time of 1:10:22.9.
LaForce was followed by second place Lina Streeper (1:11:54.8) and third place Nikki Seo (1:14:37.9).
Mathieu Devred posted the top time in both the Saturday and Sunday heats of the 6.7-mile, six-dog race to earn first place overall with a time of 36:42.4.
Kimberly Wells finished second with a time of 38:29.5. LaForce rounded out the top three with a time of 39:48.7
In the 5.7-mile race for four-dog mushers, Pam Schamber guided her team to first place with a two-day time of 32:11.3, over two minutes faster than second place Annie Grenier (34:20.1). Debora Summers’ 34:52.6 was third-best.
Sunnifa Deehr took first out of three racers in the 5.7 mile two-dog skijoring race with a total time of 38:45.9.
Tripod mushing
Will Rhodes finished Nenana’s two-day Tripod Weekend Dog Race in first place on Sunday with a combined time of 7:28:07.
Joanna Jagow was second in 7:52:05 and Roland Mackey took third in 8:00:48.
