Fairbanks' David Norris posted a top-30 finish Thursday in the men's 34-kilometer free-technique race of the Queen Stage of Ski Tour 2020, a World Cup event which ran between Sweden and Norway.
Norris, a former Lathrop High School, University of Alaska Fairbanks and Montana State University skier, finished in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 43.6 seconds on the 34-kilometer rougte between Storlien, Sweden and Meraker, Norway.
Norris also trains and races for the Anchorage-based Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center.
Russia's Alexander Bolshunov won overall in 1:19:34.9.
Olympic gold medalist Jessica Diggins, of Afton, Minnesota, placed seventh in the women 's 34K in 1:29:46.7. Anchorage's Rosie Brennan, also an APUNSC racer and 2018 Olympian, placed 10th in 1:30:14.7.
Norway's Therese Johaug won in 1:26:32.8.
On Saturday, Anchorage's Kikkan Randall, who combined with Diggins for the gold medal in the women's team pursuit at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, placed 12th among 784 finishers of the women's 55K skate (free technique) race of the Slumberland American Birkebeiner.
Randall, who also races for APUNSC, finished in 2:25:32.3 on the course from Cable, Wisconsin to Hayward, Wisconsin.
