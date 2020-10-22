Registration is now open for the new FXC Intro program offered by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks.
FXC Intro is an entry-level program for the ski club’s popular FXC program. It is for children ages 12 and up who are fairly new to skiing and want to get more experience, as well as get out and enjoy the outdoors.
This program is geared toward homeschoolers and will meet twice a week at mid-day.
FXC Intro is excited to provide a fun team atmosphere for homeschoolers to stay healthy and active during the long winter. The program follows the NSCF COVID-19 policy, which includes mandatory face masks when within 6 feet of another person, social distancing and a maximum of 10 participants at each practice.
The program will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays at Birch Hill Recreation Area from noon to 1:30 p.m. It will run from Nov. 3 to mid-April with breaks for the Christmas and New Year holidays. Cost is $450 per skier. Sibling discounts are offered for families with multiple participants. The program includes a two-week trial period for those who want to try it out before committing to the season.
Sign up online at www.nscfairbanks.org/programs/fxc.
For questions, send emails to fxc@nscfairbanks.org.