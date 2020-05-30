The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks is offering a seven-session youth biathlon program for anyone between the ages of 10 and 18 beginning on June 1 at the Birch Hill Biathlon Range.
The program will be broken into two classes with one group for advanced athletes who have taken a prior Fairbanks Biathlon Club class and another for beginners and intermediates. Both classes will be taught by former competitive biathlete Hilary Saucy.
Although some of the classes might include fitness components, both are focused around improving shooting accuracy.
The classes will take place every Monday through July 13. The advanced session will take place from 4 to 5:45 p.m. The beginner and intermediate program will follow from 6 to 7:45 p.m.
Both classes are $139 per participant. Athletes must also be a member of both the Fairbanks Biathlon Club and the United States Biathlon Association.
All equipment including rifles and ammunition will be provided.
To register visit nordicskicluboffairbanks.wildapricot.org/event-3847063.
