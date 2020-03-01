The University of Alaska Fairbanks finished sixth in the overall Nordic standings of the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships, which wrapped up Saturday in Bozeman, Montana.
The Nanooks compiled 182 points in the two-day, six-team Nordic competition at the Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
The UAF men earned 98 points for fifth place and the Nanooks women tallied 84 points for sixth place.
The University of Utah won overall among the Nordic squads with 376 points after sweeping first in the men’s (197) and women’s (179) standings.
The meet ended Saturday with classic technique races, and UAF redshirt senior Tristan Sayre placed 10th among 30 finishes in the men’s 20-kilometer event.
The former West Valley High School standout completed the course in 58 minutes, 32.9 seconds.
Freshman teammate Mike Ophoff came in 16th in 1 hour, 17 seconds, and fellow Nanooks freshman Christopher Kalev was 17th in 1:00:19.4.
Nanooks redshirt junior Lukash Platil took 19th in 1:00:43.7. Redshirt freshman Logan Mowry, a former Lathrop standout, was 29th (1:02:48.5) and sophomore Karl Danielson was 30th in 1:08:47.5.
All of the Nanooks women’s skiers finished 26th through 30th in the women’s 15K classic.
Junior Anja Maijala led UAF in 54:18.5 for 26th place.
She was followed, respectively, by junior Hannah Dueling (55:17.2); redshirt freshman Sage Robine (55:33.2); freshman Sarah Olson (56:59.3); and Rya Berrigan (58:32.0).
In Friday’s women’s 5K free technique race, Maijala paced the Nanooks with a 19th-place effort of 14:37.0.
Dueling came in 23rd in 15:02.3 and Reed placed 26th in 15:12.1. Berrigan was 29th in 15:54.8 and Robine finished in 16:23.4 for 30th place.
Sayre also was the top Nanooks men’s finisher Friday, as he placed fourth in 25:55.2 in the 10K race.
Kalev came in 21st in 26;44.8 and Platil placed 25th in 27:00.9.
Mowry was 26th in 27:12.8 and Danielson placed 30th in 28:46.6.
Montana State’s Ti Donaldson, a former West Valley standout, placed 15th Friday in 26:04.2 and finished 22nd Saturday in 1:01:15.3.
World Juniors
Anchorage’s Gus Schumacher made history Saturday and just missed making the final of the men’s free-technique sprint of the World Junior Cross Country Ski Championships in Oberwiesenthal, German.
Schumacher won the qualifier, becoming the first American to make that accomplishment in the world juniors.
He later placed seventh overall after he reached the semifinal heat. He was one place short of the advanced to the final heat.
“It was kind of an interesting course, I thought it was pretty fair. There was a big hill, a lot of space,’’ Schumacher said in an interview. “There were a little more tactics thant I thought there would be.
“Right out of the start, conditioning was super key, which I didn’t nail that well. I think that was my main problem.
“I was super happy with how I felt today.”
Schumacher also won the quarterfinal heat after making a move on the hill.
Ben Odgen, of Grove, Vermont, was third in the qualifier and he led the U.S. with a sixth-place finish in the final heat.
West Valley High School senior Kendall Kramer, a three-time Skimeister (state individual champion), also is participating in the world juniors but she didn’t race Saturday in the women’s sprint.
Kramer is scheduled to race Monday in the women’s 5K classic technique race. The men compete on a 10K course.
