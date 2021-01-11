A Sunday news release from the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks announced that almost 50 people skied more than 1,800 kilometers in this year’s virtual Ski Your Age in Kilometers event.
“Even though the 17th annual Ski Your Age in Kilometers was a virtual event without all the wonderful socializing in the Birch Hill Cross Country Ski Center, skiers still cranked out some big numbers,” the statement read. “Skiers from a wide variety of ages participated, from 8-year-old Sophia Tape, who skied 4.1 kilometers in one day, to Andy Blossy, 74, who skied 50 kilometers over multiple days.”
Of the skiers participating, 41 skied a total distance in kilometers equal to their age or more and 35 accomplished it in just one day. Due to the virtual nature of the event, people had a full week from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 in which to put in their kilometers.
The event included six family teams, who racked up 614.5 kilometers skied. The most kilometers skied in a single day went to Eric Troyer, who did 64 kilometers, and the most distance over multiple days went to Joanna Fox, who 85.29 kilometers over the course of the week. The Merrill family took the top spot for most kilometers by a family team, with 177.
For complete list of results from the event, visit the NSCF website or use the following link: bit.ly/2K3fQLr.
Second NSCF distance series race offered in a virtual format
The second Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks distance race of the season, the January Jaunt, is set for the weekend of Jan. 16-17 and once again their are lots of choices, because it will be a virtual race.
Racers can choose classic or skate, whether to go 10 kilometers or 20, and when to do their race over the weekend.
The 10K is a one lap race. The 20K race is a two-lap race. Racers may race any time between 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan.16, and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan.17. Entry fees are $10 for NSCF members and $15 for non-members.
Racers can register any time through Sunday evening. Courses will be marked Friday night with colored arrows. Grooming will be standard grooming with a skate lane and one track along the side of the trail. There will be no setup in the stadium and no V-board or fencing.
For more information on registration, racecourses and results, visit bit.ly/3scoeJA.
The NSCF BOD has made the decision to conduct these races in virtual format in light of the current health environment and statewide health emergency. If you have constructive suggestions or feedback, please email competitionevents@nscfairbanks.org.
Contact staff writer Sam Ferrara at 459-7575.