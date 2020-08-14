The Fairbanks Golf Association hosted a Mixed Scotch Tournament at the Fairbanks Golf Course on Sunday. Fifteen teams participated, with one male and one female each. Alternate shots were taken by the teammates after picking the best drive of the team.
The event included a very challenging putting contest and chipping challenge. Here are the winners: ladies putting winner, Donna Gardino; chipping winner, Sharon Brand. Men’s putting winner was Togi Letuligasenoa and chipping was Paul Lindhag.
Other winners of the match: first-place gross, Ricki and McKenzie Williams, and net went to Bruce Laiti and Sue Hoover. Second-place winners were Connie and Dave Johnson; gross and net, Dee and Greg Liebl. Third-place winners were Paul Lindhag and Rita Heselton, while net went to Sharon and Randy Brand. Fourth-place winners were Togi Letuligasenoa and Rebecca Russell, and net winners were Donna Gardino and Tom Downes.