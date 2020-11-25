When it comes to hockey, we managed to have some games and now we don’t.
After about a month’s delay in the North American Hockey League season, the Fairbanks Ice Dogs were able to finally start a much different season. Based out of Marshall, Minnesota, instead of the Big Dipper Ice Arena, the Ice Dogs played four games before a series with the Minnesota Magicians was canceled because of COVID concerns.
Those COVID concerns were amplified last week when the governor of Minnesota added restrictions that shut down all youth hockey and their facilities for five weeks. So the Midwest Division members of the NAHL, including the Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears, have paused all practices and games until after Christmas.
The Alaska Nanook hockey team was finally able to conduct full-team practices in preparation of their final Western Collegiate Hockey Association season. The Nanooks were scheduled to play four tune-up nonconference contests against their archrivals, the UAA Seawolves, but those four games, and two more league contests that were scheduled for the last weekend in February, have been canceled. The Anchorage campus also opted out of all winter indoor sports activities.
The Nanooks are hoping to open up their WCHA campaign Jan.1-2 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, against the Lake Superior State Lakers.
And an abbreviated local high school hockey season may start in January and would probably wrap up by the end of February. The Alaska School Activities Association, the governing body for prep sports here in the Interior, has pushed back all winter sports until after the first of the year.
The Alaska Nanooks men’s and women’s basketball seasons should already be underway. But they are not.
COVID-19 has put the season on pause until January, after an announcement by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The GNAC would normally have 10 teams at play, but this season only four teams have elected to try and give it a go. The teams that are in: Alaska Nanooks, Seattle Pacific Falcons, St. Martin Saints, and Northwest Nazarene Nighthawks. The teams that are out: UAA Seawolves, Western Washington Vikings, Central Washington Wildcats, Western Oregon Wolves, Montana State University-Billings Yellowjackets, and Simon Fraser Athletics, formerly known as the “Clan” from Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.
The high school basketball season also has been delayed until January, after a decision by the ASAA. The 3A/4A big schools are hoping to complete their state tournament by the end of March, while the 1A/2A small schools event will be pushed back into April.
Normally held at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage, those two end-of-season tourneys may be moved to high school gymnasiums. The Alaska Airlines Center is also serving as a COVID emergency facility and may not be available. It will be determined later whether fans will be allowed to attend or not.
We have snow, but we have no dog mushing yet. The sprint season is set to start Jan. 3. There will be no Fur Rondy in 2021, although the Iditarod still set to go and the Yukon Quest limited to a 300-mile Alaska trail version.
There isn’t much posted on the Alaska Dog Mushers Association website, although the local race schedule shows Preliminary Race #1 set for Jan. 3 at the Jeff Studdert Race grounds. And we will keep our fingers crossed that the “granddaddy of em’ all” — the Open North American Sled Dog Championship — will not have to be canceled for a second straight year.
Uncertain times here in 2020. And maybe into 2021.
Bruce Cech is a longtime sports enthusiast and voice of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks hockey team. Follow him on Twitter @akhockeychecker and on ESPN Radio 820 KCBF.