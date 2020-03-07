Fairbanks’ Kendall Kramer, second from left, celebrates with Team USA teammates after they earned the silver medal Friday in the women’s 4x3.3-kilometer relay of the World Junior Cross-Country Ski Championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany. To Kramer’s left is Novie McCabe, and to her right is Sophia Laukli and Sydney Palmer-Leger. PHOTO COURTESY JOHN ESTLE