One year after just missing podium finishes, Kendall Kramer is coming home with a silver medal from the World Junior Cross-Country Ski Championships.
The West Valley High School senior joined Team USA teammates Novie McCabe, Sophia Laukli and Sydney Palmer-Leger on the medals podium for the women’s 4x3.3-kilometer mixed-technique relay on Friday in Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
The American quartet combined for an effort of 35 minutes, 13.5 seconds, just a few strides behind gold-medal winning Switzerland (35:08.6). Sweden finished in 35:22.8 for the bronze medal of 19, in the relay which involved two legs of classical technique and two legs of free technique.
Team USA had a banner day on the trails in Oberwiesenthal, as the American’s men’s mixed-technique relay repeated as the gold medalists in their 4x5K competition.
Friday’s relay silver for the U.S. women marked Kramer’s second medal in international competition this year. She garnered the bronze medal in the women’s 5K classic at the Youth Winter Olympics on Jan. 21 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Kramer also ended her high school career this past season with four Region VI individual titles and three girls Skimeister (individual champion) honors from the state high school meet.
A year ago, Kramer debuted in the world juniors and her best finishes in Lahti, Finland were fourth place each in the women’s 15K classic and 4x3.3K relay.
On Friday in Oberwiesenthal, Kramer clocked 9:50.3 on the second classic leg for the fifth-best time of the entire relay for that leg.
Palmer-Leger, of Park City, Utah, had the entire relay’s third-fastest split of 9:40.8 for the first classic leg. Laukli, of Yarmouth, Maine, completed the first free technique in 8:00.4, the third-best time of the relay for that leg. McCabe, of Winthrop, Washington, recorded 7:41.8, the third-fastest split of all the women in the second free-technique leg.
Palmer-Leger started the first classic leg in a big pack.
“Drafting was pretty good, and so I kept getting stuck behind people,’’ she said. “I was trying to stay behind and every time I tried to get around them out of the tracks was super slow.
“The last hill, I just went for it and got into third and then tagged off to Kendall. I think we were in a really good position for the next lap.”
Kramer said the girls in the first classic leg started off hot and she didn’t know if she could hang for the second leg.
“Maybe it was a lot of pressure to get out in front, and that’s why I thought I couldn’t hang,’’ said Kramer, “but I knew I just had to stick on.
“Eventually on the last hill, Sweden (second classic-leg skier) just like died and I passed her, and we were in third with a little bit of a gap. It was very, very hard and it was a lot faster than I thought I would be able to go today.”
Kramer later expressed gratitude to her hometown.
“Thanks Fairbanks for being so brave to help his winter,’’ she said, “and everbody’s stil out there skiing even though it’s 20 below every day.”
Kramer placed 22nd Monday in the women’s 5K classic and came in 24th Wednesday in the 15K free individual race.
Sixteen teams finished the women’s relay Friday.
The U.S. men’s relay of Luke Jager, Ben Ogden, Johnny Hagenbuch and Gus Schumacher combined in 54:54.9 for their second gold medal in a row.
Jager, of Anchorage, clocked 14:41.8 in the first classic leg, marking the event’s fourth-fastest time for that leg. Ogden, of Grove, Vermont, raced to a 15:13.3 effort for the entire relay’s second-fastest split for the second classic leg.
Hagenbuch, of Ketchum, Idaho, skied the first free technique in 12:39.9, the men’s relay’s fourth-best split for that leg. Schumacher, also of Anchorage, sped through the second free leg in 12:19.7, the event’s third-fastest split for the leg.
Canada gained the silver medal in 55:30.4 and Italy collected the bronze in 55:50.3. Eighteen finished the men’s relay.
Schumacher also won Monday in the men’s 10K classic race, marking the first gold medal for the U.S. in an individual race at a world juniors competition.
John Estle contributed to this report. Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.