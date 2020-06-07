The Fairbanks Tennis Association hosted its first weekend of summer team tennis on Friday and Saturday at the Dan Ramras Community Tennis Courts, which provided a space for adult and junior tennis players to come together for friendly competition.
“This is our inaugural season of FTA team tennis,” FTA president Sabine Siekmann said on Saturday morning as the second set of team matches were wrapping at the DRCTC.
“We just really wanted to get something for the adults and some of the varsity players to intermingle and do some really casual competitive play.”
The team tennis weekends consist of both singles and doubles play. The eight teams competing are broken up into two groups for preliminary round robin play. Each team completes two singles and one doubles match per round.
The top seeded teams at the conclusion of round robin play will play for first and second place. The second seeded teams will play for third.
“We were thinking about having a traveling trophy, but we don’t have that set up yet so at this point it will probably just be bragging rights,” Siekmann said. “Maybe next year we could have someone sponsor a trophy.”
The FTA is hoping that getting the varsity players involved in the local adult tennis scene and on the courts early in the summer will raise the level of competition when high school tennis starts again in the fall.
In addition to team tennis, the FTA is hosting drills for high school athletes of all levels on Monday and Wednesday and casual junior match play on Tuesday and Thursday at the DRCTC for the entire month of June.
Junior team tennis is scheduled for June 26-28 and is reserved only for middle school and junior varsity players.
The FTA will open up the courts to all levels and ages five and up in July when it brings in USPTA certified professional John McElroy for a month of tennis clinics. McElroy will be on the court eight hours a day Monday-Friday.
Registration for the McElroy lessons and other scheduled FTA events is available on fairbankstennis.com.
