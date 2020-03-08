The Junior North American Sled Dog Racing Championships wrapped up Saturday at Morning Star Park, while the North Pole Championships continue there today.
Both races comprise the Buzz Otis Memorial Championships.
Johanna Badalich won the six-dog class in the JNAC with a three-day total of 1 hour, 3 minutes and 58.9 seconds. Badalich was first in each heat — 20 minutes, 41.6 seconds Thursday; 21:12.9 Friday; and 22:04.4 Saturday.
Badalich was among nine mushers in the class.
Jared Isaac Henry came in second in 1:08:21.1 and Evie Callis had a third-place total of 1:10:44.0.
Mira Franz won the four-dog class with a total of 57:38.2. She posted respective first-place heats of 19:03.4, 18:49.8 and 19:45.0.
Reilly Downing was second with a 1:03:57.3 total and Frances Agnes came in third among the six mushers in 1:05:12.7.
Eli Markley won the 1-dog class in 2:39.3 and Alva Streeper was the 3-dog class winner in 59:50.2. Leonie Tetzner captured the two-dog title in 19:18.4.
In the North Pole Championships, Erick LaForce took first in 35:05.6 in the opening heat of the 12-mile, 10-dog race.
Saturday’s first heat of the six-dog race was won by Mathieu Devred, who completed the 6.7-mile course in 18:30.5.
Pam Schamber guided her team to first place in 16:22.2 in the 5.7-mile race for four-dog mushers.
Sunnifa Deehr took first in 19:34.00 in the opening heat of two-dog skijoring race, which went for 5.7 miles.
The North Pole Championships resume at 9 a.m. today.
Tripod mushing
Will Rhodes led the field of six mushers Saturday in the Tripod Weekend Dog Race in Nenana.
Rhodes and his team covered the 40-mile course in 3 hours, 39 minutes and 7 seconds.
Joanna Jagow was second in 3:55:05 and Roland Mackey took third in 4:00:48.
The second and final stage starts at noon today.
