North Pole High School senior Janice Dykes signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to Gannon University’s NCAA Division II women’s wrestling program after only two years of high school competition.
Dykes’ father first introduced her to the sport at the age of seven for self defense, but middle school was the first time she experienced wrestling in a competitive setting. She excelled immediately and won the state meet in seventh and eighth grade.
“I guess I was satisfied with that and I was like okay, I don’t need to wrestle anymore,” Dykes said over the phone on Friday.
As a freshman and sophomore she chose to focus only on softball, thinking it would be the sport she would play in college. But when she was a junior, a couple of her friends on the wrestling team convinced her to give the sport another shot.
“My junior year I went in really nervous and scared, not sure if I was going to still have the talent that I used to have,” Dykes said. But her worries were soon put to rest. She placed third at the state tournament in the 130 pound weight class.
“My senior year I was really dedicated and ready to win state at 125, but I took third again. I’m okay with that though, because I don’t want high school to be where I peak.”
Despite falling two spots shy of the title, North Pole wrestling coach Junior Lambert feels confident that she would have been capable had she not strayed away for two years.
“She was a natural wrestler. … She was beating 90% of the boys even in middle school. She was tough as nails,” he said. “If she would have wrestled her freshman and sophomore year she would have been untouchable.”
At Gannon, which is located in Erie, Pennsylvania, Dykes will study exercise science and plans to eventually attend dental school with the goal of becoming an oral surgeon.
“When I was younger I always loved going to the dentist. I never understood why kids were so scared,” she said. “When my sister got her root canal done, the surgeon let me stay in and observe and that was so cool.”
Her sights are set high for her wrestling career as well and she hopes to leave Gannon as an All-American. “It’s not going to come easy, but I’ll definitely work for that.”
Lambert knows it’s within her reach.
“It’s definitely an achievable goal,” he said. “The sky’s the limit for her.”
