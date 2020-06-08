Registration for the 38th running of the Iron Dog, the World’s Longest, Toughest Snowmobile Race, opens one week from today, but the 2021 version of the race will look different from years past as the 2,200-mile route will not feature Fairbanks.
Instead the race will follow an out-and-back course with Big Lake as it’s start and finish line and Nome as its midpoint.
According to Iron Dog executive director John Woodbury, the decision was entirely financial.
“We hate to leave Fairbanks for a year and hopefully not even longer because you guys have done everything right, but just like nearly every other group out there we have to watch every penny this year,” Woodbury said during a phone call Sunday.
The Golden Heart City has been a part of the Iron Dog since 1998 with the exception of 2005. It has typically served as the race’s finish line, although this year the race broke from tradition and started from Pike’s Landing. The only other year the race started in Fairbanks was 2004.
“We are trying to find a balance between a very exciting Iron Dog and a very cost efficient Iron Dog. And the cost and labor savings of starting and finishing in Big Lake just cancelled out better than Fairbanks,” Woodbury explained.
The out-and-back course will require fewer supplies, volunteers and labor hours as it will use about half the number of checkpoints. Additionally, this version of the race route will be more cost efficient for participants because the majority of the racers are from Southcentral.
“We had huge support from Fairbanks from board members and fans and Pike’s and other sponsors up there. But we’ll be back,” Woodbury said.
“Fairbanks is absolutely going to be part of the Iron Dog for many years to come whether it’s start or finish. Or maybe it’s the midpoint. There’s talk of that too. But it was a hard decision to leave Fairbanks this year.
“I’m disappointed; the board is disappointed. Any time you have to go in a different direction from tradition it’s painful, but I just hope people understand it’s an economic decision.”
The 2020 race added an additional 375 miles of trail called the Kotzebue Loop for a total of 2,409 miles, making it the longest race ever. Race organizers have not yet decided if the 2021 version will continue with that addition.
Rec class riders will start in Big Lake on Feb. 12 and finish at the halfway point in Nome on Feb. 17. Pro class teams will leave the Big Lake starting chute on Feb. 14, and return Feb. 20.
Interested participants can register online at irondog.org starting June 15. Registration will close Oct. 31.
Registration is $4,100 for the pro class and $2,600 for the recreational class. For pro-class racers, the first 15 teams to submit their paperwork and pay the entry fee will get to choose, instead of draw for, their start positions.
