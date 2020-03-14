Local swimmers from the Midnight Sun Swim Team, Stingray Swim Team and North Pole Aquatics Club competed in the Region XII Senior Championships, which took place from March 4-8 in Beaverton, Oregon, and eight athletes earned top 20 finishes.
Midnight Sun’s Avery Hafele led Interior swimmers, earning 19 points individually. Her best finish came in the women’s 200-yard backstroke, where she placed 13th with a time of two minutes, 9.86 seconds.
Hafele’s other top-20 swims included a 16th place finish in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.33) and 18th place finish in both the 100-yard butterfly (58.94) and 200-yard individual medley (2:12.27).
Five athletes from SST qualified for event B-Finals, which includes swimmers that placed 11-20 in their preliminary rounds.
Patty Eppingher had two B-Final swims, which included the top finish for an Interior swimmer, a 12th place result in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:08.01. She also finished 13th in the 200-yard breaststroke.
Stingray’s Victoria Schachle also had two top-20 finishes, placing 18th in the women’s 100-yard backstroke and 19th in the 500-yard freestyle.
Kyan Harnum, Skyler Gillespie and Juliette Benson reached the B-finals in one event each. Harnum placed 18th in the men’s 500-yard freestyle, Gillespie placed 13th in the men’s 200-yard freestyle and Benson finished 14th in the women’s 100-yard breaststroke.
Meah McCallum and Cassidy Welsh placed in the top 20 in the women’s 1,650-yard freestyle and 1,000-yard freestyle.
The Stingray contingent also broke four Northern Area records in Beaverton.
Schachle, Blaque Secor, Meah McCallum and Shannon McCallum set a new time to beat in the women’s open 800-yard freestyle relay with a time of 8:17.50.
Harnum, Vincent Maio, Travon Rodgers and Gillespie’s 7:30.56 finish in the men’s 800-yard freestyle relay set a record in the open and 15-16 year-old age groups.
Rodgers, Eppingher, Schachle and Gillespie recorded a record in the mixed open 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:37.27.
North Pole sent only Patrick Conley to the Senior Championships. Conley’s best finish was a 17:40.51 in the men’s 1,650-yard freestyle, which was good for 22nd place.
