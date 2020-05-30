K2 and Bark, the two dogs that led Thomas Waerner’s team to win the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March, were announced as co-winners of this year’s City of Nome Lolly Medley Golden Harness Award on Friday.
K2 and Bark helped Waerner to complete the course in nine days, 10 hours, 37 minutes and 47 seconds, more than five hours ahead of the second place finisher.
The award began in 1977 when Lolly Medley, a harness maker from Wasilla, gave a golden-colored harness to an outstanding lead dog and continued to do so every year. Today, the City of Nome presents the award in her honor.
According to an Iditarod press release, Wearner described his dogs as having complementary personalities. Bark is more “old school and primitive” and faces challenges head on, while K2 is more analytical and focused on finding the best route.
The harness will be presented to the dogs at a later date.
