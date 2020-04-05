Emmitt Peters Sr., the 1975 winner of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, died of natural causes at the age of 79 at his home in Ruby on Thursday.
Peters, an Alaska Native nicknamed the “Yukon Fox,” won the race as a rookie with a time of 14 days, 14 hours and 43 minutes, breaking the former race record by six days.
The musher went on to start a total of 14 races, finishing 13. He completed his last race in 2000 in 12 days, two hours and 42 minutes for his fastest time ever. His effort earned him the Most Inspirational Musher Award, which is voted on by the other competitors.
“Back in the days nothing was easy. It was a chore,” Cynthia Erickson, Peters goddaughter who grew up in Ruby, said over the phone on Saturday.
“You had to cut the wood, stack the wood, get the moose, hang it out in the smoke house, put away all the dog fish. Right now people can order pounds of dog food and premade harnesses and fancy sleds and he made everything from top to bottom with his dogs and his own gear.
“Just to be able to have his fame and glory and his spotlight was a big accomplishment. … There was no fundraising or donations. There was no such thing as a sponsorship.”
When Peters would pass through Ruby during the race on his way to Nome, Erickson remembered the whole village would come out with signs to cheer him on.
After he won the race and flew home, the school kids went to the airport to greet him and made him a crown to wear.
“It was such a big thing for a hard working native boy to make it. … He not only won the Iditarod but he broke the record. It was a big thing… It was his pride and joy because he earned it.”
