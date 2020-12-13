Fairbanks basketball star Ruthy Hebard just completed her first WNBA season and is now playing in Europe for the season. We will be talking with her about her experiences every few weeks this season. If you have any questions or comments for Ruthy, please send them to jstricker@newsminer.com and we’ll forward them.
Ruthy Hebard has been playing professional basketball in Turkey for only a few months, but she’s made a big impact on her team, Nesibe Aydin, which has been locked in third place in the league.
Hebard, a 6-foot, 4-inch forward, is the Ankara-based team’s leading scorer, consistently racking up scores in the 20s, with double-digit rebounds. She said she didn’t know what to expect playing her first year in Turkey, “but after a while, I kind of realized that I would be playing a big role for Nesibe,” she said. “I’m happy that I am.”
She credits her teammates with helping her succeed.
“I am surrounded by good players who have faith in me and believe in my skills,” she said. “There are a bunch of shooters on my team so the defense has to choose if they want to double me and let the shooters shoot; or guard me one-on-one.
“I think that’s one reason I am able to make an impact. Teams focus on our inside play when we have some great outside players as well. It is also easier to play and perform well when your team wants you to have the ball, and the coaches do as well.”
One downer has been missing traditional American holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas, which aren’t celebrated in Turkey. Hebard said her teammates wished her happy Thanksgiving, but restaurants were closed as COVID has been surging again in Turkey. Christmas will be similar. Hebard said they are scheduled to play on Dec. 26, so Dec. 25 will likely be a travel day.
Hebard will be returning to the WNBA’s Chicago Sky next spring after her season in Turkey. She said she’s learning new things from the style of play in Turkey that she thinks will help her in the WNBA.
“The posts here in Turkey are great,” she said. “Elizabeth Williams, Kristine Anigwe — both these ladies play in the WNBA. There are a bunch of other players here in Turkey that do play or have played in the WNBA. And I think playing against these girls is helping my confidence for the upcoming WNBA season.”
Hebard said all the playing time she’s getting with Nesibe is a “blessing in disguise.”
“It’s helping me stay in shape and push myself through fatigue,” she said. “So, with that being said, I am hoping I can jump right back in and be more in shape and ready for the pace of the game this year compared to my rookie year, when I did not know what to expect.”
Hebard said she has been keeping in touch with Sky coach James Wade. She said he texts her after games and has posted on social media about her, so she knows he’s keeping up with how’s she’s doing.
Hebard is making a splash beyond the basketball court, as well. The News-Miner received an email from Joyce Bennett, a 72-year-old retired math teacher, who wrote that she and other ladies are so happy seeing her playing professionally.
“When I was a teenager, we could only take three steps while dribbling, and then had to pass the ball,” Bennett wrote. “Yes, it was very awkward and not much fun.”
Bennett said that as a teacher at Tanana Middle School, she would tear up when the girls basketball team would run out on the floor during a rally.
“They could play ‘real basketball,’” Bennett said. “Please tell Ruthy, she is playing for us older ladies and laying the path for young girls.”
Hebard said it makes her happy to be thought of as a role model.
“It makes me want to be not just a better basketball player, but a better person, knowing people are out there looking up to me,” she said. “I like being a role model; I love giving back and I will always try to make all the people out there watching me proud.”
