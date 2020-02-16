When Hockey Week In Fairbanks rolls around, there’s always something added to make things just a little different from the previous season.
While this year’s celebration of Fairbanks’ favorite spectator sport is a little bit later than the norm, it’s shaping up to be one of the most interesting ever.
Hockey Week In Fairbanks is scheduled from Feb. 28 to March 8 with new events including a fireworks display, a visit from a team from Fairbanks’ sister city in Fanano, Italy, and a celebration of Alaska Gold Kings history in the Golden Heart City, featuring memorabilia and other artifacts of the time being accepted into the archives at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Hockey Week In Fairbanks also includes the final two games of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup between the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks and the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves on Feb. 28 and 29 at the Carlson Center, and a two-game North American Hockey League series between the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the Northeast Generals on March 6-7 at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Depending on the outcome of the final four home games of the season, the Nanooks could host a Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinal playoff series March 6-8, as well.
Just about all of the traditional Hockey Week In Fairbanks events, such as the Quest for the Golden Puck, 3-on-3 tournaments, Skate the Lake, Hockey Nite at the HooDoo, free skate sharpening, the Extravaganza, Celebrity Games and the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are all on the schedule.
Hockey Week starts on Feb. 28 when the first clue in the Quest for the Golden Puck is issued. A new clue is issued each day until the puck is found.
Whoever finds the puck wins a hockey oriented gold pendant from Bishop’s Jewelry.
The Ice Sculpture Dedication ceremony takes place at 5 p.m. that evening at the Big Dipper, with the Seawolves and Nanooks squaring off at 7:07 p.m. at the Carlson Center. Prior to the Nanooks game, the UAF Fun Zone featuring a myriad of hockey fun games for kids, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Carlson Center.
The Fun Zone and the final game of the Governor’s Cup series will take place that Saturday night, with a fireworks extravaganza set to start shortly after the game is finished.
On Feb. 29 and again on March 7, Play It Again Sports will offer free skate sharpening during regular business hours.
The 3-on-3 tournaments will start at 9 a.m. on March 1, with the Skate the Lake event taking place at 1 p.m. that day at Tanana Lakes.
There are several daily events throughout the week.
The visitors from Italy will be speaking to different classes in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District from March 2-5, while the Hockey Projects Imagineering Lab will be open at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, March 2-6.
The Hockey Blood Drive will continue on March 2-6 at the Fairbanks Blood Bank.
Hockey Nite at the HooDoo Brewing Co., is slated for March 2, and the annual floor hockey game between the Tanana Valley Special Olympics and the Nanooks is scheduled for March 3 at the Patty Center. The visitors from Fanano also will be involved in that contest.
Back yard rink judging takes place March 4-5 and Wear Your Jersey to School and Work Day is March 6.
March 7 is the busiest day of the week-long celebration with the Extravaganza, Celebrity Games, Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the Ice Dogs-Generals game all taking place at the Big Dipper.
On the final day of Hockey Week In Fairbanks, there will be power skating clinics in the morning and the Gold Kings reception, featuring former team president John Rosie and several former players, taking place from 3-6 p.m. at the University of Alaska Museum of the North.
Hockey Week In Fairbanks, presented by the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, is sponsored by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information contact Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame president Randy Zarnke at itrap2@gci.net or 452-6857.