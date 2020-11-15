Fairbanks basketball star Ruthy Hebard just completed her first WNBA season and is now playing in Europe for the season. We will be talking with her about her experiences every few weeks this season. If you have any questions or comments for Ruthy, please send them to jstricker@newsminer.com and we’ll forward them.
Ruthy Hebard’s Nesibe Aydin team is in second place in the Turkish women’s league, and the former Fairbanks high school standout is standing atop the statistics chart for her team.
She is consistently posting double-doubles and is one of Nesibe Aydin’s leading scorers. She’s also near the top in scoring percentage for the league. Hebard is posting an average of 20 points and 12 rebounds per game. Nesibe Aydin is 7-1 for the season, according to Eurobasket.com, and has won its last five games. Hebard, 22, is one of the youngest players on the team and is also the tallest, at 6 foot, 4 inches.
Hebard, who finished her rookie WNBA season with the Chicago Sky this fall, also got to spend some much-needed time with family when her parents flew to Turkey in October.
“My family’s visit to Turkey was great!” Hebard said in November. “I am so glad they were able to come.”
They were able to get out and do some exploring when Hebard wasn’t in practice or at a game. Nesibe Aydin is based in Ankara.
“We went to the Ankara castle, which was fun, and tried out some great restaurants,” she said. “My parents were able to rent a car and come to my away games, and they usually stayed a few extra nights to explore. They were able to go on a hot air balloon ride (in Cappadocia), which I wish I could have went on!”
Turkey was struck by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Oct. 30, which killed 115 people. The quake, however, was on the coast, and Hebard and her parents were several hundred miles inland in the city of Samsun on the Black Sea. Her father, John Hebard, posted on Facebook that they were all safe.
On the court, Hebard said one of the biggest differences between playing in the Turkish women’s league and in the United States is the traveling, although her first season in the WNBA was a bit nontraditional as all the teams were in the “wubble” in Bradenton, Florida. She also noted that the referees call different things and that some of the rules are a little different, but nothing major.
She is having fun, on and off the court, with some of her teammates, Shey Peddy in particular. Peddy, who was also in the WNBA bubble, and Hebard frequently hang out together.
“Shey is also a great a player!” Hebard said. “We have a lot of fun together. It is so nice to have someone else on my team that speaks English with me.”
Another player who has also had a big role with Nesibe Aydin is Katsiaryna Snytsina, a 35-year-old Belarusian forward who has played all over Europe and is also a member of her national team.
“Kat is just a great player and a great person,” Hebard said. “I look up to her and she makes every day fun. Not only that, but she is involved in politics and I can tell from her Instagram posts that she has a passion and cares about her country. She is for sure a role model.”
