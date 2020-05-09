West Valley High School senior Kendall Kramer and former Lathrop High School and University of Alaska Fairbanks standout Logan Hanneman, were two of 23 athletes nominated to the 2020-21 U.S. Cross Country Ski Team on Monday.
Kramer, who was also nominated to the development team for the 2019-20 season, was re-chosen for the same group. Hanneman was named to the B team and, despite his previous success (he was a 2018 Olympian), the upcoming season will be his first as a member of the national team.
The other women’s development team nominees include former D squad members, Novie McCabe, of Winthrop, Washington, and Hannah Halvorson, a Truckee, California, native who trains and competes for the Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski Center in Anchorage.
Women’s development squad newcomers include Sydney Palmer-Leger, of Park City, Utah, and Sophia Laukli, of Yarmouth, Maine.
Six athletes made the men’s D Team for a total of 11 D-level athletes, the largest group ever nominated.
Since joining the U.S. team, Kramer medaled at both the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships in Houghton, Michigan, and the Youth Olympic Winter Games in Lausanne, Switzerland.
She also earned two top 25 individual finishes and a silver medal in the women’s 4x3.3-kilometer mixed-technique relay at the World Junior Cross-Country Ski Championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany in March.
In April she committed to ski for the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Hanneman, who currently skis for the APU Nordic Ski Center, posted his best finish in a sprint on the World Cup circuit in January, when he placed 18th overall in the men’s classic race of the Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy.
All 23 athletes will open the season with their first training camp in Park City, Utah. The date is to be determined and will be based on COVID-19 considerations.
