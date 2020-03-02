Fairbanks musher Greg Taylor took second place overall after Sunday’s third heat of the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship sled dog race in Anchorage.
Taylor, who’s among eight Interior mushers in the three-day race, posted a combined time of four hours, 36 minutes and 35 seconds.
Taylor finished six minutes and 31 seconds behind first place Blayne Streeper, a six-time Fur Rendezvous champion from Fort Nelson, British Columbia. Streeper also is a six-time and defending Open North American Championship winner.
Ester’s Jeff Conn continued his upward trend, finishing in fourth place after posting the fifth-fastest time Sunday for a three-day total of 4:42:20. Conn moved from 11th place Friday into fifth place Saturday with a two-day total of 185:05.
North Pole’s Marvin Kokrine, who was in third place as of Saturday, finished sixth overall with a combined time of 4:44:30.
Salcha’s Gary Markley held onto his ninth place spot with a total time of 4:46.05. He recorded the eighth best time in the final heat.
Fairbanks’ Wendy Callis moved up from 17th place on Saturday to 15th place on Sunday with a final time of 4:57:30.
Fur Rondy rookie Eli Campbell, of Fairbanks, finished 18th overall with a three-day total of 5:10:10.
Salcha’s Amy Dunlap, who finished Friday’s heat with a second-place total of 1:28:27 and slipped to 21st place overall after finishing the second heat in 1:57:53, scratched on the final day.
Fairbanks’ Lance Mackey scratched Saturday after not finishing the Fur Rondy’s second heat. Mackey won four times apiece in the Yukon Quest International, which runs 1,000 miles between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, and in the Iditarod Trail, which is about 1,000 miles from Anchorage to Nome.
This year’s Fur Rondy featured a purse of $65,000 and, for many of the mushers, is a tune-up for the Open North American Championship on March 20-22 at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds in Fairbanks.
