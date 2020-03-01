Fairbanks musher Greg Taylor moved into second place overall after Saturday’s second heat of the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship sled dog race in Anchorage.
Taylor, who’s among eight Interior mushers in the three-day race, posted Saturday’s fastest effort of 90 minutes, 13 seconds on the 25-mile out-and-back course from 15th Avenue and Cordova Street. The first-place run gave him a two-day total of 179 minutes, 40 seconds.
Blayne Streeper, a six-time Fur Rendezvous champion from Fort Nelson, British Columbia, maintained the overall lead at 176:51. Streeper and his team finished second in Saturday’s heat, just 33 seconds behind Taylor.
Taylor was fourth overall after Friday’s first heat.
North Pole’s Marvin Kokrine took over third place Saturday after finishing Friday with the sixth-fastest run of the opening heat.
Kokrine and his team clocked 92:11 Saturday for a two-day total of 182:05.
Salcha’s Amy Dunlap entered Saturday’s heat with a second-place total of 88:27. She and her team slipped to 21st place overall at 206:20 after finishing the second heat in 117:53.
Ester’s Jeff Conn moved from 11th place Friday into fifth place Saturday with a two-day total of 185:05. Conn and his dogs covered Saturday’s course in 92:26 seconds, which was 13 seconds faster than his finish Friday.
Salcha’s Gary Markley hopped from 10th place Friday to ninth place Saturday with a two-day total of 187:21. Markley compiled a run of 95:23 Saturday, which placed him eighth in the second heat.
Fairbanks’ Wendy Callis moved up to 17th place from 20th on Friday. Her two-day effort of 196 minutes was bolstered by Saturday’s 13th-place run of 97:18.
After finishing Friday’s heat in 23rd place overall, Fairbanks’ Eli Campbell moved into 20th place Saturday. The Fur Rondy rookie has a two-day total of 204:14 after he guided his team to 17th place in Saturday’s heat with a run of 99:10.
Fairbanks’ Lance Mackey, a four-time winner in each of the two longest sled dog races in Alaska, scratched Saturday after not finishing the Fur Rondy’s second heat.
Mackey won four times apiece in the Yukon Quest International, which runs 1,000 miles between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, and in the Iditarod Trail, which goes for more than 1,000 miles from Anchorage to Nome.
The Fur Rendezvous Open World Championship ends today. The race features a purse of $65,000.
For many of the Fur Rondy mushers, the race is a tune-up for the Open North American Championship on March 20-22 at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds in Fairbanks.
Streeper also is a six-time ONAC champion, including winning last year.
Correction
An article in Saturday’s section about Friday’s first heat of the Fur Rendezvous Open World Championships had incorrect spellings for Salcha and Nenana, which is the birthplace of Gareth Wright, a three-time winner of the race.
This year’s race is in honor of Wright, who died at 90 on Oct. 14, 2019.
Wright won the Fur Rondy race in 1950 and 1952, when the race was four days and 100 miles total. He also won in 1957, when the race switched to its current format of three days and 75 miles total.
Wright also had five runner-up finishes in his 18 entries in the race.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.