The 13th annual Golden Heart Trail Run is a go, according to Running Club North.
The race, sponsored by the Nordic Ski Club, will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at Birch Hill Ski Area. Races are open to the whole family, with courses ranging from 1K to 5K.
Races begin at 10 a.m. with the 1K for kids age 7 and under. That will be followed by a 2.5K race for runners 8-14 years old; a 5K for high school racers and community runners; and a 5K for elite racers (less than 20 minutes for men, less than 24 minutes for women.)
The youth races will be limited to 25 kids per wave; 5K races will have a limit of 50 runners per wave.
The cost is $15 for 17 and under; $25 for 18 and older. Each race finisher will receive a Nordic Ski Club face mask.
Registration is open through midnight Oct. 1 at www.nscfairbanks.org. No race day registration. All proceeds benefit the Nordic Ski Club. Questions, contact Susan Kramer, 907-590-5086.
GNAC
Election Day
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, which includes the Alaska Nanooks, has canceled all athletically related activities on Nov. 3, Election Day.
No practices, team meetings or related activities will be held to allow all student-athletes the opportunity to vote in the federal election, according to a news release. The conference also encourages all student-athletes to educate themselves on polling places, or the absentee voting process if they are attending school out of state, before Nov. 3.
“For many of our student-athletes, this will be the first time that they will be able to exercise their civic duty and vote in a national election,” said GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund. “It is important that we as a conference provide them the time to go to the polls, or fill out their vote-by-mail ballots, and participate in the democratic process.”