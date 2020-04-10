The Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and its FXC Masters is offering an online virtual training program to nelp Nordic skiers stay active and motivated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christina Turman will be coaching the program, which starts next week and is open to beginner, intermediate and advance skiers.
The program includes week-by-week training plans, at-home training routes and an online training log.
The cost is $25 for NSCF members and $35 for nonmembers.
More information and registration is available at www.nscfairbanks.org.
