Aubrey Stacy, a few months ago, visited Northern Arizona University.
It was her first official campus visit as a soccer player.
The visit was enough to convince the West Valley High School junior that she wanted to play for the NCAA Division I women’s soccer team at the campus in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Stacy, a 5-foot-5 versatile offensive player, plans to major in public health with a minor in psychology.
“I went down there and fell in love with the campus. It reminded me a lot of home but it was still something a little different, a little new,” Stacy said by phone Friday, one day after announcing on Twitter she had committed to Northern Arizona.
Committing early to the Lumberjacks, of the Big Sky Conference, also allows Stacy to focus on her senior year of 2020-21 at West Valley.
“It is such a huge relief,” Stacy, 17, said of the early commitment. “I have been wanting to play college soccer since I was in the sixth grade.I have been looking at colleges and been looked at by colleges ever since I was in sixth grade.
“To any tournament I’ve gone to, I’ve always wanted to play college soccer and I’ve always had the stress of keep your grades up, play good soccer.
Now having the weight lifted off my shoulders and now that I’m committed to a Division I program I love, and that I hope to succeed in, now I’m able to focus on school.”
Northern Arizona’s coaches saw Stacy play last summer for the Arizona Arsenal of the Elite National Premier League.
“You’re playing against some of the best players in the nation,” Stacy said.
Stacy played at midfielder for the Arsenal, and has played at outside wing for the Eclipse Soccer Club of Fairbanks.
She said the Northern Arizona head coach Kylie Luow plans to play her at striker or an outside forward position.
