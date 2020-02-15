Thirty-five sled dog and skijoring teams are scheduled to compete today in the Alaska Dog Mushers Association Midnight Sun Gold Run at the Jeff Studdert Racegrounds behind the Mushers Hall off Farmers Loop.
The Gold Run, which starts at noon today and Sunday, is conducted in honor of Lefty Schallock and it features a $10,000 purse, which was donated by Schallock’s family.
The racer drawing for the Gold Run was conducted Friday night at the Mushers Hall.
Four participants are in the two-dog skijoring race, which goes for 6.2 miles each day.
There are eight entries in the four-dog sled dog race, also a 6.2-mile event per day.
Ten mushers are entered in the six-dog class, which has an 8-mile course. The 10-dog sled dog race has 13 entries and a 12.5-mile layout.
Carl Erhart drew the No. 1 start for the 10-dog mushing.
Nikki Seo drew No. 1 for the six-dog mushing and Edie Foest will be the first musher to depart the starting line for the four-dog competition.
Becky Childs and her two dogs will go out first in the skijoring event.
Wappett wins
Willow Jr. 100
Interior mushers swept the first three places of the Williow Jr. 100 sled dog race, which took place Feb. 7 and 8 in Willow.
Hannah Wappett won overall in 10 hours, 2 minutes and 10 seconds. James Shawcroft and his dog team came in second in with a total run time of 10:27:37.
Cassidy Meyer placed third in 11:10:38.
Two other Interior mushers also competed. Ellen Redington placd 10th in 12:41:11 and Jace Cogdill rounded out the 12-musher field with a time of 13:16:53.
