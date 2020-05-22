The Fairbanks Cycle Club announced in a Monday press release that the Tour de Fairbanks, traditionally a five-stage road race held in June, will take place this year in virtual fashion over the span of three months and incorporate mountain bike and gravel racing.
Routes will be posted online and riders are asked to complete the courses alone and record their progress on Strava. If multiple riders are on the course, they must stay 20 feet apart. Drafting is not allowed.
This year’s tour is broken up into three races and each race will have five routes. The road racing segment is scheduled for June 4-7 followed by the mountain bike races from July 16-19. The series will wrap up with the gravel races from August 27-30.
Despite Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Tuesday announcement, which stated that Alaska would shed all COVID-19 related restrictions starting today, race director Christopher Knott confirmed that the race will still take place virtually.
“It will be exactly as it was announced as a virtual tour,” Knott said over the phone on Thursday.
“Too much goes into it to end up changing it two weeks out or so. With insurance and permitting, it makes it a pretty big undertaking already.”
Each race series costs $40. An FCC membership is also required to cover insurance costs. Individual, family and day memberships are available.
FCC is thanking health care workers by waiving their entry fee for all races.
To sign up, visit www.fairbankscycleclub.org/races/tour-of-fairbanks.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.