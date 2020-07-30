Due to the popularity of its summer program, the Fairbanks Cycle Club is offering a fall program to teach youths the basics of mountain biking.
The program is open to youths from ages 9 to 16. They will learn and improve basic skills on the bike, practice riding over and around obstacles and get more comfortable riding on uneven surfaces. The class also will explore local grass and dirt trails.
Specific skills include basics such as balance and maneuvering, how to properly operate gears, go up and down hills without getting off the bike, and roll over and around small obstacles, bumps and holes.
All participants must bring a helmet that fits properly and a bike with mechanical gears and hand brakes. Sessions will be held for eight weeks on Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 11 through Sept. 29, with an optional four-session Thursday add-on. Sessions will from 5 to 6:30 p.m., at Birch Hill Recreation Area or the University of Alaska Fairbanks trail system. All participants must be a member of the Fairbanks Cycle Club. Cost is $79; the Thursday sessions are an additional $39. Parents will be asked to volunteer as a helper for one session.
For more information, contact Hilary Saucy, hilarysaucy@gmail.com or visit www.fairbankscycleclub.org/youthmtb.