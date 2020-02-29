Fairbanks native Tony Tomsich is among the participants today in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta.
The marathon trials begin at 8 a.m. AKST today with the men’s race and the women’s race is scheduled to start 10 minutes later. The marathon trials can be seen on NBC (KTVA Channel 11).
Tomsich also is the second Fairbanks runner to qualify for the trials. Kerri McEntee, who moved to the Golden Heart City several years ago from New York, also is entered.
The top three men’s and women’s finishers each on Saturday automatically advance to the Summer Olympics, which are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9 in Tokyo.
The former West Valley High School and Western Washington University standout qualified for the trials with his second-place and personal-best finish of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 49 seconds at the Eugene Marathon last Apriil in Eugene, oregon.
Tomsich also was an assistant track and field coach for five seasons for the University of Alaska Anchorage.
The 32-year-old lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he is a running coach for Mile2Marathon.
McEntee qualified for the marathon trials with a finish of 2:41:19 at Grandma’s Marathon last June in Duluth, Minnesota. The occupational therapist placed 204th overall and 21st among the women in the race.
Three other Alaskans also are racing today in Atlanta — Anchorage natives Anna Dalton and Aaron Fletcher, and Soldotna’s Megan Youngren.
