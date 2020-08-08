The Stingray Swim Team is the first USA Swimming Safe Sport Recognized club in the state, according to coach Josh Gregory.
“We are proud to officially be a Safe Sport Recognized club with USA Swimming,” Gregory said in a news release. “This program shows our commitment to maintaining a healthy and positive environment free from abuse for all our athletes. Everyone played an important part in this recognition, and I am excited to see our team culture continue to grow.”
The program is a comprehensive abuse prevention program that uses a multi-layered approach to keep kids safe. These include required policies and guidelines for best practices, mandatory criminal background checks and employment screening, training and education, monitoring, supervision and mandatory reporting. These measures were developed by child safety experts and are among the strongest safeguards in organizations that servce youth, the news release stated.
The Stingray Swim Team was established in 1980 and celebrated its 40th anniversary this season. The team provides quality instruction for all ages, from beginning swimmers to its adult masters program. Most members, however, are part of the competitive youth program and the team helps athletes reach their swimming goals and teaches teamwork, technique and dedication. All five Stingray swimmers signed with college swim teams in 2020.
For more information regarding USA Swimming’s Safe Sport program, please contact Devonie Pitre at dpitre@usaswimming.org.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.