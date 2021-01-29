It was a busy end of the year for Fairbanks sisters Nadia and Anya Chernich.
The sisters spent 13 weeks training with the Team USA women’s baseball National Team as part of Major League Baseball’s Elite Development Invitational for the top 24 female high school baseball players in the country.
Fourteen-year-old Nadia, who is a freshman at Monroe Catholic High School, and her sister Anya, a 6th grader at Barnette, traveled to Texas and Florida to play in the Softball Youth All-America Games in Orlando and the Under Armour Pre-season All-America tournament in Houston. Both tournaments draw top players from across the country.
The girls were named Under Armour Softball All-America and participated against the top 100 players in the nation, including many seniors already signed to Division I universities. Nadia played catcher and centerfield while Anya played pitcher and third base.
In the semifinal, Nadia made a diving catch in centerfield to record a double play. She ended up in the ER and needed 15 stitches to her eyebrow and cheek, but she still returned the next day to play in the championship and was named to the All-Tournament team (top 12).
Nadia had 3 doubles and 2 triples at the events while also recording the fastest pop time for a catcher.
Anya pitched four games allowing just two runs. She also had four hits and was the youngest participant — playing against girls as old as 18.
“I love representing Alaska and putting us on the map. So many people think we are a tiny state next to Hawaii. I made some good plays and just love to be in the sun instead of on snow. This was my third year being selected and the competition was definitely the best which made it even better. Coming home with a face full of stitches has been a fun conversation piece with my coaches,” Nadia said.
“It took a little while to build my confidence playing against the best in the country, but it was really fun pitching some strikeouts and scoring runs. I liked meeting Jennie Finch and getting her autograph,” Anya said of the experience.
Both Nadia and Anya were All-State MVP selections from the USA Softball tournament held in Anchorage in August. It was there that Nadia hit two home runs including a walk-off in extra innings. Anya pitched six no-hitters during the summer.
Nadia stays active by having already participated this year in high school volleyball, tennis, cross country (second at state) running and is now doing Nordic skiing and basketball. Anya also does tennis, volleyball, and travel basketball. They both started playing baseball at the age of four and then added playing softball at six. They have played both sports every year since.