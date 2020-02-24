Veteran racers Troy Conlon, of Fairbanks, and Todd Palin, of Wasilla, placed fifth overall Saturday in the Iron Dog snowmachine race from Fairbanks to Big Lake.
Conlon and Palin drove their SkiDoo’s across the finish line in Big Lake at 3:12 p.m. Saturday for a total run of 61 hours, 28 minutes and 39 seconds.
Conlon and Palin averaged 38.94 miles an hour on the 2,394-mile course.
The race started Feb. 16 at Pikes Landing in Fairbanks and headed to Kotzebue and Nome before eventually ending in Big Lake.
Kasimir Cizmowski and Zachary Cizmowski, Iron Dog newcomers from Healy, were seventh overall and the third rookies to finish. The Cizmowskis compiled a 62:26:10 total after reaching Big Lake at 3:24 p.m. Saturday
Only 11 of the 29 teams that started the race managed to finish.
The 2020 race was longer than in previous years, when the Iron Dog started in Big Lake, headed to Nome and finished in Fairbanks.
SkiDoo racers Tyler Aklestad, of Palmer, and Nick Olstad, of Wasilla, won overall Saturday in 50:08:03 after arriving in Big Lake at 1:18 p.m.
Aklestad also had a first-place finish in 2016 with Todd Johnson and Saturday marked Olstad’s fourth win. He placed first in 2005 with Marc McKenna; with Todd Minnick in 2009; and Olstad in 2014.
Nome’s Mike Morgan and Eagle River’s Chris Olds, racing on Polarizes, were runners-up Saturday in 52:49:55 after getting o Big Lake at 1:48 p.m. The duo combined to win the race last year.
Brett Latham, of Willow, and Zack Wiesz, of Wasilla, placed third in 54:38:34. The Iron Dog veterans and Polaris racers crossed the finish line at 2:11 p.m. Saturday.
Rookies Kenneth Kleewein and Cruz Kleewein, came in fourth in 56:59:17. The Polaris racers from Willow reached Big Lake at 2:47 p.m.
Complete results are available at track.irondograce.org.
