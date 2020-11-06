The Fairbanks Ice Dogs opened the 2020-21 season in Janesville, Wisconsin, on Thursday, losing 6-2 to the Janesville Jets in a game with no lack of offensive production.
Janesville opened the scoring at the 4:43 mark in the first period through an unassisted goal from forward Cade Destefani. The Ice Dogs answered less than a minute later as forward Owen Neuharth scored off an assist from Nathan Butler.
From there the first period was all Janesville. Destefani found the net again with 14:14 on the clock, assisted by forward Justin Thompson. Janesville then added to their advantage within two minutes when forward Carter Hottman netted an unassisted goal.
Janesville built on the lead again at 5:03 in the second as Max Itagaki scored unassisted on a power play, with Butler in the box on two-minute holding penalty.
The Ice Dogs fired back twice before the clock ran out on the second period. Forward Jake Hale scored off an assist supplied by Andrew Garby at the 10:30 mark. Tyler Herzberg went unassisted to narrow Janesville’s lead to one with under two minutes in the period.
Janesville opened the scoring for the third time in as many periods as Thompson added a goal to his stat-line for the evening at the 5:42 mark.
The Ice Dogs brought the game within reach again just before the halfway point of the third as Zachery Murray notched the assist on a goal from Brendan Miles. But Janeville’s Jaxson Ezman put the game out of reach after that, scoring unassisted with just over a minute to play.
Ice Dogs Head Coach Trevor Stewart said after the game that the 40 saves logged by goalie Austin Ryman were a bright spot that kept his team in the game. “He battled hard and gave his team a chance,” Stewart said.
“Our special teams needs some work. We’re trying to get into it,” Stewart said. “We haven’t had much practice, but we can’t let that be an excuse. I thought a lot of our newcomers showed pretty well today, so I’m looking forward to being able to work with these guys. It’s early in the season, but now we kinda have a baseline of where we are compared to another team.”
Stewart said his team also needs to start periods stronger. “We’re usually a team that gets off to a fast start and builds a lead and other teams try to play catch up. So, that’s something that needs to be addressed as the season progresses.”
The Ice Dogs won’t have to wait long for a shot to notch a game in the win column; the team will be in Richfield, Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Magicians at
7 p.m. CST tonight.