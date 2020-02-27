Hockey Week in Fairbanks officially opens on Friday and includes a weekend full of activities that starts with the Quest for the Golden Puck and features the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup series between the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks and Alaska Anchorage Seawolves, a fireworks show and much more.
The 10-day celebration of Fairbanks’ most popular spectator sport starts Friday morning when the first clue in the Quest for the Golden Puck will be released on the Hockey Week in Fairbanks Facebook page.
The Quest for the Golden Puck is like a scavenger hunt with a new clue to the puck’s whereabouts being released each day until the puck is found. Whoever finds the puck receives a hockey-oriented gold pendent from Bishop’s Jewelry.
“Last year, it almost went the entire week before the puck was finally found,” Randy Zarnke said. “It wasn’t until Thursday that Keith Hardenbrook found the puck.”
The puck is hidden in the Fairbanks area every year. It’s been found on the outdoor rink at the Big Dipper, on the fence at Growden Memorial Park and on the back of a sign in the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parking lot.
“There’s a group of 25 or so people who really look forward to this event every year,” said Randy Zarnke, Hockey Hall of Fame president. “They really get into it and put a lot of brain power into looking for the puck.”
The start of the Quest for the Golden Puck kicks off an exciting weekend of hockey-related activities in the Golden Heart City.
At 5 p.m. Friday, the annual Hockey Week in Fairbanks Ice Sculpture Dedication Ceremony will be held outside the Big Dipper Ice Arena. The sculpture will be on display until the temperatures rise enough for melting to occur.
The Nanooks and Seawolves renew their intrastate rivalry with the third game of the Alaska Airlines Governor’s Cup series at 7:07 p.m. Friday at the Carlson Center. The two teams split the first two games of the series in Anchorage and both are fighting to improve their position for the upcoming Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs.
The Nanooks also are seeking to win the Governor’s Cup for the 11th straight year.
The two teams meet again at 7:07 p.m. Saturday. Before each of the Governor’s Cup games, the UAF Fun Zone features fun games and hockey-related activities for kids starting at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Room at the Carlson Center.
Following Saturday night’s UAA-UAF game, the Hockey Week in Fairbanks Fireworks Extravaganza will take place just outside of the Carlson Center.
The inaugural Fireworks Extravaganza is sponsored by the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame with support from Lameta Pumping and Thawing, The Harley Outpost, Kinross Fort Knox, The International Bar and Hotel (Big I) and Denali State Bank.
Also on Saturday, Play It Again Sports will be offering free skate sharpening during regular business hours.
Hockey Week in Fairbanks doesn’t take a break on Sunday.
It gets started at 9 a.m. with the 3-on-3 youth tournaments on the outdoor rinks at the Big Dipper Ice Arena and wraps up at 1 p.m. with the Skate the Lake event at Tanana Lake Recreation Area.
Temperatures are expected to moderate by Sunday so both outdoor events should be able to go on without delays.
Hockey Week In Fairbanks, presented by the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame, is sponsored by Emerald Isle Pull Tabs and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information, contact Zarnke at itrap2@gci.net or 452-6857.