The Fairbanks Cycle Club is offering a seven-session mountain bike program starting June 23 for children ages 9-16.
The program will be taught by Hilary Saucy who came up with the idea after seeing increased interest in mountain biking during the coronavirus pandemic. Saucy will help participants improve basic bike skills, gain comfort shifting gears and practice riding over uneven terrain and obstacles.
Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. primarily on trails at Birch Hill Recreation Area and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Participants will need a reliable bike with hand breaks and gears, a bike helmet, close-toed shoes with laces or velcro (no slip-ons or sandals), a water bottle or hydration pack, an extra inner tube and a windbreaker or light jacket. Bike gloves, protective eyewear, bug dope and padded bike shorts are also recommended.
Every participant is also required to get a bike and helmet safety check and a signed form from a Beaver Sports or Goldstream Sports bike technician prior to the first session. The safety checks are free of charge.
The cost for all seven sessions is $69. An FCC membership is also required for insurance purposes and a parent will be asked to volunteer for one session. Anyone interested in volunteering on a more consistent basis can email hilarysaucy@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.fairbankscycleclub.org/youthmtb.
