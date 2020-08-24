Bikers are invited to race the gravel version of the Fairbanks Cycle Club’s Tour of Fairbanks this week.
The Tour of Fairbanks is traditionally a five-stage road race held in June. But as we know 2020 is a bizarro year, so race director Christopher Knott decided to make things interesting by making the tour a summer-long virtual series with mountain and gravel bike versions.
This week the gravel riders get to have their fun starting Thursday. The race will include five routes over four days from Aug. 27-30.
This is a “virtual” race, so riders can choose whatever time of day they want to race just as long as they do the proper course on the assigned day. All times will be recorded on Strava, so in order to compete, all riders will need to have a Strava account and a GPS watch, cycling computer, or the Strava app on a smartphone. Basic Strava accounts are free. Sign up at: www.strava.com/
All riders must ride by themselves. If other people are on the course, riders must stay 20 feet apart and there is absolutely no drafting.
The gravel race series costs $40 plus FCC membership (to cover insurance costs). The club offers annual individual and family memberships or day memberships. People selecting the day membership must purchase one for each day they are competing.
While these are races, their main purpose is to encourage riders to safely get out into the community and visit local businesses. They also are designed to give Fairbanksans something healthy to train for and look forward to during this pandemic. So, if races aren’t usually your thing, consider signing up for the motivation and to help our local businesses.
The club also wants to thank health care workers for all that they have done and are doing in dealing with the pandemic. So, all health care workers will have their entry fee waived for all races.
Sign up at www.fairbankscycleclub.org/races/tour-of-fairbanks.
Questions about the race can be sent to Knott, 4achristopher@gmail.com.